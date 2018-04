10:10 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 High Court: PA residents can take part in leftist memorial ceremony A panel of Supreme Court justices, headed by Chief Justice Esther Hayut, has overturned Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's decision to prevent Palestinian Authority residents from Judea and Samaria from participating in an Israeli-Palestinian memorial ceremony. ► ◄ Last Briefs