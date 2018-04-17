New ambulance for Karnei Shomron in memory of terror victim

On Monday, Finnish lovers of Israel came to the site of ancient Shiloh and handed over the keys to an ambulance that they donated to the head of the Karnei Shomron Council in memory of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, who was killed in a terror attack.

Rabbi Shevach had graduated with honors from the MDA ambulance driver course and volunteered at the Karnei Shomron station. Lahav said that the late Rabbi Shevach's murder on the road made it clear how critical the need was for emergency teams to respond immediately. He closed his remarks by saying, "We hope this ambulance will be used only for births."