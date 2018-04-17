Ministerial campaign for fireworks safety

The Safety Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has begun preparations for the State of Israel's 70th anniversary, which will culminate in a concentrated enforcement operation to examine the preparedness of fireworks operators on Independence Day.

Wednesday, on the eve of the holiday, fireworks displays are scheduled to be held at about 600 sites throughout the country. Ministry inspectors and police sappers will examine if the permits of the fireworks operators are current, the safety distances between the launch areas and the public, required to operate the fireworks, adjusting the types and quantity of fireworks in relation to the operating permits and compliance with the requirements.