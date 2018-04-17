Memorial Day events will start tonight at 8:00

The events of the Memorial Day for Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of hostilities will begin this evening at 8:00 with a minute-long siren starting the main ceremony at the Western Wall Plaza in Jerusalem. President Reuven Rivlin and Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot of the Israel Defense Forces are scheduled to speak.

At 9:00 pm the scene shifts to the Knesset for "Singing in Memory" in the presence of Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein, the president, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman. Tomorrow at 11:00 am, a two-minute siren will start ceremonies at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem and cemeteries throughout the country.