Report: US seeks Arab force to replace it in Syria

The United States is seeking to establish an Arab force to replace US soldiers in Syria after the defeat of the Islamic State terror movement, according to US officials cited on Monday by the Wall Street Journal.

The Trump administration has asked Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to contribute billions of dollars to help restore northern Syria and help stabilize the northeastern part of the country. National Security Adviser John Bolton, spoke with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and discussed whether Egypt would join the initiative.