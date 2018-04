08:07 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 Watch: Samaria children gather for mass singing event Read more Some 600 children from Samaria gather near town of Nofim to sing a song of hope ahead of Israel's 70th Independence Day. ► ◄ Last Briefs