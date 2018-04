Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that he did not rule out the possibility that Russia would sell S-300 missiles anti-aircraft missiles to Syria.

Interviewed by the British Broadcasting Corporation, he said his country would do everything to take care of the regime of President Bashar Al-Assad, adding that the weekend Western air strike in Syria was punitive without proof of the chemical attacks allegedly carried out by Syria in the Damascus suburb of Douma a week earlier.