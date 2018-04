06:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 Senator McCain undergoes surgery for intestinal infection Senator John McCain (R-AZ) underwent surgery for an intestinal infection, his office said Monday. According to the statement, the longtime senator is in stable condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs