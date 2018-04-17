Report: Trump halts sanctions on Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday halted a preliminary plan to impose additional economic sanctions on Russia, walking back an announcement a day earlier by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, The Washington Post reported.

On Sunday, Haley told CBS News in an interview that the U.S. is planning to a series of new sanctions against Russia, following the country’s continued support for the Assad regime in Syria, despite the Syrian military’s repeated use of chemical weapons on civilians.