Bank of Israel economic outlook unchanged

The staff of the research department of the Bank of Israel said on Monday that its economic forecast remains unchanged relative to the forecast published in January. According to the staff forecast, gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to increase by 3.4 percent in 2018 and by 3.5 percent in 2019, and the rate of inflation over the next year is expected to be 1.1 percent.

The Bank of Israel interest rate is expected to remain at its current level of 0.1 percent over the first three quarters of the year, and to increase to 0.25 percent in the fourth quarter of the year.