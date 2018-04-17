22:21
  Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18

Russia: Chemical weapons inspectors will visit Douma on Wednesday

An official from the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons will visit the Damascus suburb of Douma on Wednesday to investigate reports of a chemical attack there more than a week ago.

The head of the organization told its executive council on Monday that Russia and Syria told the inspectors security issues had to be worked out before they entered Douma. It has raised the question if the two countries are tampering with possible evidence.

