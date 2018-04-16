Doctor Susan Rice, who served as national security adviser to the Obama administration, argued on Monday that an American shake-up of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran could be disastrous.
News BriefsIyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18
Obama's national security adviser worried about US pullout from nuke pact
