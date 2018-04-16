State waives confessions in Duma case

The families of the defendants in the Duma murder case revealed Monday that during the summation hearing, the Central District Attorney's Office informed the court in an unprecedented step that it was waiving a number of confessions of the defendants involved in the arson attack, which were obtained through "special means" - meaning torture.

A couple and son died in the 2015 attack in the Samarian Palestinian Authority village, where Molotov cocktails were allegedly thrown at two houses. Hebrew inscriptions were written on the walls of the burning house.

Read more