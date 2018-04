21:07 Reported News Briefs Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 'Am Yisrael Chai' - On the Temple Mount Read more Attorney who was detained for shouting 'the Jewish people live' after Muslim extremists shout at Jewish visitors wins suit against police. ► ◄ Last Briefs