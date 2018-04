Chairman Nachman Shai of the Knesset Jerusalem lobby is expected to announce his candidacy for the upcoming elections for mayor of Jerusalem, according to News 2.

The former military spokesman joins Coalition Chairman David Amsalem, Minister Ze'ev Elkin and Moshe Leon, who ran in the previous elections in the capital and lost. Doctor Shai was offered the opportunity to serve as deputy to legendary Jerusalem mayor Teddy Kollek.