PM meets with people who share state's birthday and name

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah held a festive meeting with Israel Taub, Israel Amos Yamin, Israel Assis and Israela Frenkel, who were born on the 5th of Iyar 5708 (May 14, 1948) and were named for the State of Israel.

The visitors received a congratulatory letter from Netanyahu which said, "Our people proudly carry the name 'Israel' - a name that reflects strength, stability and deep attachment to the homeland. You have been privileged to grow with our country, which was born in a storm of war and to see its impressive development in the areas of security, economy, spirit, science and technology." It concluded, "I hope that we will also celebrate 120 years of Israel together."