Detainees in Sabbath uprooting released to house arrest

The Central District Court in Lod has rejected a police appeal and ordered the release to house arrest of the youths and adults from the Rosh Yosef outpost in Samaria who were arrested on Saturday during an attempt to uproot the outpost.

Attorney Yossi Nadav, who represented the youths on behalf of the Honenu legal-aid organization, said no evidence linking them to the alleged offenses was presented at the detention hearing. He concluded, "I believe that this affair against my clients will end with a weak response and without indictment."