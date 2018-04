The inspection unit in the Defense Ministry's Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria seized, Monday, a truck containing a drilling hammer and sixty drilling rods at the Jaba checkpoint. Apparently the goal was to bring it into Hebron for illegal water drilling.

In another enforcement operation last night, a truck and a backhoe were found that were used to set up an illegal water line outside the village of Nahalin, near the Judean Jewish city of Beitar Illit.

