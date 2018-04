19:50 Reported News Briefs Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 Germany: Indictment for Auschwitz guard who aided murder of 13,000 Jews Read more Suspect's defense based on purported ignorance of background, aims, and details of killings. ► ◄ Last Briefs