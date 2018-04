18:58 Reported News Briefs Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 'TV investigators bowed down before Ahmed Tibi' Read more Minister Akunis tells of event engraved in memory from time he worked at educational television when bombing attack on bus Line 5 occurred. ► ◄ Last Briefs