Paris-area mayor denied entry to Israel

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri has refused to allow the entry to Israel of Mayor Patrice Leclerc of the Paris suburb of Gennevilliers, on the recommendation of Minister Gilad Erdan.

In November, Leclerc headed a delegation of mayors who wished to arrive in Israel, among other things, to visit security prisoner Marwan Barghouti but chose not to arrange his entry before his arrival. He was refused on Monday light of the above, in addition to the fact that he changed versions regarding the reason for his arrival in Israel, and in view of the fact that he is a supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel, according to information provided by the Ministry of Strategic Affairs.