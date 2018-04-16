Liberman: Hezbollah, Syria and Iran are joining forces against Israel

Minister of Defense Avigdor Liberman said on Monday, "We are facing a new reality: the Lebanese army in cooperation with Hezbollah, the Syrian army, the Shiite militias in Syria and above them Iran, are all becoming one front against the State of Israel. The Northern Front.

Speaking at a toast to Israel's 70th Independence Day, with members of the General Staff Forum, Liberman added, "This is a strategic challenge of the first order, which requires all of us, the IDF and the defense establishment, to step up further and further strengthen preparedness and readiness."