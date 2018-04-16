NIS 175 million to strengthen and fortify buildings in the north

The Knesset Finance Committee approved, on Monday, budgetary transfers totaling 3.5 billion shekels, of which 175 million were earmarked for strengthening and fortifying civilian structures in the north.

The Home Front Command will use the budget to strengthen and reinforce educational, health and welfare institutions in the north in general and in the Golan Heights in particular. In addition, shelters will be renovated and reinforced structures will be constructed in places where they are needed.