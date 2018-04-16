Report: Fast Jerusalem-Tel Aviv train line delayed again

Sources have informed the Globes financial publication that in a meeting held last night between senior Israeli Railways and Ministry of Transportation officials, it was decided to inform Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz today that there is another delay in the launch of the high-speed line between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

The main reason for the delay is the difficulty of the Spanish contractor in dealing with what Globes called the Israeli bureaucracy. Officials were hoping to launch the line at the end of March. The latest official date is around the fall festival of Sukkot.