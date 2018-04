17:44 Reported News Briefs Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 Israeli Arab sentenced for plotting to attack US embassy The Haifa District Court on Monday sentenced Yussuf Bin Muhammad Agbaria, 22, from the village of Mushrifah in the Galilee, to two years in prison, a nine-month suspended sentence and a NIS 10,000 ($2,840) fine for plotting to carry out an attack at the US embassy its relocation to Jerusalem. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs