Haaretz publisher apologizes for offensive tweet

Haaretz owner and publisher Amos Schocken has apologized for a Twitter tweet on Saturday, in which he told a tweeter with a Sephardic last name, who accused him of destroying Zionism, that "my family was at the forefront of Zionism when yours was still climbing trees".

Returning to Twitter on Monday, Schocken wrote, "I was condemned and accused of racism, along with support. I have come to the conclusion that regardless of intentions and meanings, and positions that have not changed, I used an inappropriate expression. I apologize to anyone who saw the tweet and ask forgiveness from anyone who was hurt, especially from Ravit Dahan."