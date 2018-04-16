Interest rate to stay at .1 percent

The Monetary Committee of the Bank of Israel decided on Monday to keep the interest rate that the bank charges commercial institutions at a tenth of a percent. Announcing the decision, the bank said, "The inflation environment remains below the target, although there are continued indications of some increase...," adding, "According to indicators of economic activity, it may be assessed that in the first quarter, the economy continued to grow at a solid pace, perhaps even higher than the potential growth rate."

The bank noted, "The data and forecasts regarding the global economy indicate that the improvement is becoming entrenched, but there are signs of a decline in momentum, and the risks to continued growth are increasing. Concerns over a “trade war” have increased, as have geopolitical risks."