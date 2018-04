14:54 Reported News Briefs Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 Liberman declares 'Ilia Institute' terror organization Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman signed a special order today declaring the "Ilia Institute" operating in eastern Jerusalem a terrorist organization. According to information collected by the Shin Bet Israel Security Agency in recent months, the institute, which operates under the auspices of a youth center, is actually acting on behalf of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP). ► ◄ Last Briefs