14:51 Reported News Briefs Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 24-year-old stabbed at gas station near Yokneam A 24-year-old man was moderately wounded by a stabbing at a gas station on the Yokneam bypass road. He was evacuated by MDA medics to Rambam Hospital, suffering from stabbing to his upper body.