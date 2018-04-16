Two years in prison for planner of US embassy attack

The Haifa District Court today sentenced Yusef Ben Mohammed Agbaria, 22, from Kfar Mashreifa, in northern Israel, to two years in prison, a nine-month conditional prison term and a fine of NIS 10,000 after pleading guilty in a plea bargain for training or training for terrorist purposes.

According to the indictment, the defendant showed growing interest in the ISIS terror organization and its activities and developed an ideological identification with the organization's activities, values ​​and goals.

In addition, he planned, in light of the intention of the US administration to transfer the US Embassy in Jerusalem, to carry out an attack at the embassy, ​​after it was transferred to Jerusalem using, among other things, an explosive device and Molotov cocktails.