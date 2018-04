A PA Arab youth living near Beit El was caught a few days ago while throwing Molotov cocktails and throwing stones at an IDF position.

The minor admitted during interrogation that he and his colleagues had prepared Molotov cocktails, bought fuel at the gas station and planned to throw the bottles at IDF posts in the Binyamin area.

Military prosecutors filed an indictment against the first suspect yesterday, while another minor was arrested this morning. The investigation is continuing.