13:15 Reported News Briefs Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 Science Ministry: We will advance Israeli satellite Director General of the Ministry of Science and Technology Peretz Vazan announced that the ministry will work to promote the construction of a satellite owned by the State of Israel to be built in Israeli space industries, and that the ministry is willing to allocate additional funds for the issue.