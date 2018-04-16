A fire broke out in a residential apartment in the Arab town of Yasif, near Akko.
Two women in their 70s who were seriously injured were evacuated to the hospital in Nahariya. Police forces are investigating the incident.
|
11:56
Reported
News BriefsIyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18
Two women injured in fire in town of Yasif
A fire broke out in a residential apartment in the Arab town of Yasif, near Akko.
Two women in their 70s who were seriously injured were evacuated to the hospital in Nahariya. Police forces are investigating the incident.
Last Briefs