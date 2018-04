From today, it is possible to be issued a driver's license and car at Terminal 3 at Ben-Gurion International Airport, via a computerized stand for self-service ("rishomat") placed in the passenger reception hall of the terminal.

In addition, Israelis and foreign tourists arriving at Ben-Gurion airport can, for the first time, be issued and recharge a "rav kav" ("multi-line") card in the passenger reception hall of the terminal, which applies for all public transportation in Israel.