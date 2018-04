09:53 Reported News Briefs Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 New Israeli ambassador to Jordan arrives in Amman Amir Weisbrod, the new Israeli ambassador to Jordan, landed in Amman this morning. Weisbrod replaces Einat Schlein, who was returned from Amman after the incident at the embassy last summer, in which a security guard was attacked by a worker at his home - and killed the worker and another Jordanian in self-defense. ► ◄ Last Briefs