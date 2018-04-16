The District Court of the Central District convicted of manslaughter Ala Dar Assi, a 23-year-old PA Arab from Beit Liqya, who was charged with murdering farmer David Bar Kefra in Moshav Pedaya in the coastal plain in June 2015.
News Briefs Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18
PA Arab convicted of manslaughter over farmer's death
