09:32 Reported News Briefs Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 PA Arab convicted of manslaughter over farmer's death The District Court of the Central District convicted of manslaughter Ala Dar Assi, a 23-year-old PA Arab from Beit Liqya, who was charged with murdering farmer David Bar Kefra in Moshav Pedaya in the coastal plain in June 2015. ► ◄ Last Briefs