  Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18

PA Arab convicted of manslaughter over farmer's death

The District Court of the Central District convicted of manslaughter Ala Dar Assi, a 23-year-old PA Arab from Beit Liqya, who was charged with murdering farmer David Bar Kefra in Moshav Pedaya in the coastal plain in June 2015.

