An indictment was filed yesterday against two PA Arabs who broke into vehicles in a parking lot in Rosh Ha'ayin and stole valuable property.
During the burglaries, the suspects caused extensive damage to the vehicles, after smashing the car windows.
|
09:05
Reported
News BriefsIyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18
PA Arabs indicted for car break-ins in Rosh Ha'ayin
An indictment was filed yesterday against two PA Arabs who broke into vehicles in a parking lot in Rosh Ha'ayin and stole valuable property.
During the burglaries, the suspects caused extensive damage to the vehicles, after smashing the car windows.
Last Briefs