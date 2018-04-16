09:05
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18

PA Arabs indicted for car break-ins in Rosh Ha'ayin

An indictment was filed yesterday against two PA Arabs who broke into vehicles in a parking lot in Rosh Ha'ayin and stole valuable property.

During the burglaries, the suspects caused extensive damage to the vehicles, after smashing the car windows.

Last Briefs