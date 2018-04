08:00 Reported News Briefs Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 MK Kish: Israel can't be welfare office of Africa MK Yoav Kish (Likud) addressed the issue of infiltrators this morning. "The State of Israel cannot be the welfare office of Africa. If the state of Israel changes policy and absorbs migrant workers, they will come," Kish told Channel 10, adding, "One who is a refugee gets refugee status here, period." ► ◄ Last Briefs