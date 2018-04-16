Russia: Journalist dies after balcony fall

A Russian journalist who wrote about the deaths of Russian mercenaries fighting in Syria died in a fall from his balcony. according to the news site Novy Den, in whose service the reporter, Maxim Borodin, worked.

According to the report, Borodin died of his injuries at the hospital three days after he fell from the balcony of his home on the fifth floor of a building in Yekaterinburg. It is still unclear what caused Borodin to fall off the balcony. Russian media reported that the apartment was locked from the inside.