07:24 Reported News Briefs Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 Iyar 1, 5778 , 16/04/18 200 infiltrators released by order of Supreme Court Israel frees more than 200 illegal infiltrators at the behest of Supreme Court, after plan to deport them to Uganda falls through.