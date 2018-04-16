U.S. President Donald Trump will host Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House on April 30, the White House announced on Sunday.
The two will discuss issues such as promoting economic growth and fighting terrorism.
Trump to host Nigerian President on April 30
