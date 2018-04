Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay on Sunday blasted the government for its plan to approve the Overrule Clause, which would allow the Knesset to re-enact laws that were previously rejected by the Supreme Court.

"There is no such thing as a Supreme Court with the Overrule Clause. It’s an Israeli patent that does not hold water. I call on the prime minister to act like a prime minister. You were elected for this purpose. Stop blindly following Smotrich," Gabbay charged.