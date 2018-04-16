Livni: It's time to fight for democracy

MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) participated on Sunday in the J Street conference taking place in Washington.

Livni said that "ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of a two-state solution is the only just solution for us and for the Palestinians. This is also the only way to continue the dream of a Jewish and democratic state."

She attacked the government's intention to enact the Overrule Clause, saying, "Those who seek to limit the Supreme Court are those who do not accept the value of democracy. It is time to fight for democracy, in Israel, in the United States and throughout the world. To fight against the delegitimization of political opponents, for the right to express positions, even if we disagree with them."