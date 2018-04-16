Haley: Prayers for Barbara Bush

Nikki Haley, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, said on Sunday, "Prayers going up for a woman of great faith, great strength, and an unwavering love of country. Our country is better because of former First Lady Barbara Bush."

The office of former president George H.W. Bush has issued a statement that his 92-year-old wife will not seek additional medical treatment for her failing health and will focus on comfort care "following a recent series of hospitalizations and after consulting her family and doctors". She expressed appreciation for "the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."