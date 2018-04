Judge Ronit Poznansky-Katz was convicted on the basis of her confession by the Disciplinary Court of Judges, within the framework of an arrangement, of conduct unbecoming a judge and in violation of the rules of ethics.

The counts stem from a detention hearing in which she texted with a representative of the Securities Authority regarding defendants who were allegedly involved in improprieties at the Bezeq communications company. Her punishment is yet to be determined.