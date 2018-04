22:08 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5778 , 15/04/18 Nissan 30, 5778 , 15/04/18 ANALYSIS: The case for int’l action against Iran in Syria Read more Israel is 'pretty much alone' in the fight against Iran’s growing presence in Syria, an Israeli defense source has told Al-Monitor. ► ◄ Last Briefs