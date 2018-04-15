18:35 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5778 , 15/04/18 Nissan 30, 5778 , 15/04/18 Haredim protesting outside Jerusalem induction office Dozens of haredi-religious Jews are demonstrating at the gates to the recruitment office in Jerusalem against what they claim is the recruiting of haredi girls to the Israel Defense Forces, according to Channel 10 Television. ► ◄ Last Briefs