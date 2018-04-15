Employment areas to be established in haredi cities

The Finance Ministry promised on Sunday to provide tens of millions of shekels in budgetary aid to subsidize the development of employment zones for the cities of Betar Illit and Modi'in Illit.

The agreement was reached after a long struggle by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri against the Treasury' Budget Division for the sake of these cities, which are at the bottom of the socio-economic table. This is an unprecedented achievement, after many years that the mayors are trying to get these development budgets.