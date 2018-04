United States President Donald Trump criticized the media on Sunday for its coverage of his speech about the weekend's missile strike on Syrian chemical-weapons targets.

Writing on Twitter, Trump said, "The Syrian raid was so perfectly carried out, with such precision, that the only way the Fake News Media could demean was by my use of the term “Mission Accomplished.” I knew they would seize on this but felt it is such a great Military term, it should be brought back. Use often!"