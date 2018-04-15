Saudi king: We condemn and reject US Jerusalem decisions

King Salman of Saudi Arabia said on Sunday, "We condemn and reject the decision of the American administration connected with Jerusalem," according to the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation.

Speaking at the Arab League summit in Riyadh about United States recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and its intent to move the US embassy there, the king added, "The Palestinian issue is paramount and will remain so until the Palestinian people achieve all its legitimate rights, first and foremost the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital."

